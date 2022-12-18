The much-anticipated Next Boxing day sale is mere days away offering women’s, men’s and children’s fashion, beauty products and homeware at massively reduced prices. Those lucky few with VIP access will not only be able to beat the queues when bagging cut price items, but they will get a sneak preview of what’s going to be up for grabs too.

In store shoppers often wake at the crack of dawn and queue around the block to get their hands on a few bargains. To avoid an early start in the freezing cold, waiting for the shop doors to open, many customers head to the website instead.

As the name suggests, the Next Boxing Day sale starts on December 26 both online and on the high street. Although there has been no official date released by the chain, the website usually launches sales at around 4-5am while shops usually open around 6am. It’s best to check the opening time of your local store via the Next store locator before your visit.

VIPs won’t have to wait that long though as they can access the bargains as early as Wednesday (December 21) with time slots now being handed out to selected customers - if you haven’t received an email you can check eligibility at the Next website. But you’ll have to be quick - these get booked up fast and the earlier you can book your slot for, the best chance you have of the items you want still being in stock.

The VIP sale also allows shoppers to visit the Next Sale Preview link up to 48 hours in advance. This link means customers can see exactly what items will be on offer before anyone else, then note down product codes and use the quick buy function to bag your favourite items once the sale goes live.

How to get a Next sale VIP slot

There are a number of things you must do to get a VIP slot and secure early access to the Next sale. Firstly, you need to get yourself a Next Credit account and have at least £250 credit available - this is usually best done around two weeks prior to the sale, so for future reference, just make sure you have it as soon as possible.

You then need to order and keep at least one item from the current season’s range and make sure you haven’t returned more than two-thirds of the items you’ve ordered. It’s important to note that you also need to order and keep at least one item from your VIP slot if you want early access to the future Next sale as if you don’t you won’t be offered one in the next time.

The Next sale

Next has four seasonal sales a year; Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter/Boxing day and in recent years they’ve also held a special Black Friday event too. They also have a special clearance section on their website and 43 clearance stores dotted around the country, in case you just can’t wait for the main events.

The Next Clearance website updates in the early hours of the morning, usually around 5am each morning Monday to Saturday, so if you want a chance to get the best items it is a good idea to set your alarm.

Can I return Next sale items?

