The popular American sitcom Arrested Development will be taken off Netflix in March, leaving many fans wondering about the fate of the series’ final season. The axing of the series comes after the streaming service announced the removal of several Netflix Originals, including Lillyhammer and Hemlock Grove.

Arrested Development, originally ran for three seasons on American network Fox between 2003 and 2006, and saw an ensemble cast of Jason Bateman, Portia De Rossi, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, David Cross, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale and Michael Cera. Netflix then acquired the rights and rebooted the series for two more seasons in 2013, to mixed reviews.

The original series are available as box sets and to buy on services like Amazon Prime, and so is season four despite being produced by Netflix. But as Arrested Development leaves the streaming service on March 14, fans are wondering what will happen to the fifth and final season, as of today only available on Netflix.

One fan wrote: ”Hmm I never watched season 5 of Arrested Development. Thinking I should before it leaves.”

Another added: “I’ve been putting off watching the second half of season 5 of Arrested Development for years bc I was sad and didn’t want it to be the end but I guess I’ll be binge rewatching the whole show before it leaves Netflix now…”

A third user jokingly said: “Trying to figure out if I hate myself enough to finish season 5 of Arrested Development.”

Arrested Development was revived by Netflix for two more seasons in 2013.

Arrested Development season 1-5 is available to watch on Netflix until Tuesday March 14, 2023.