Netflix has unveiled the secret codes that will make your user experience that much better. Not to mention it will save you hours in searching for the perfect movie or TV show.

Deciding what to watch on Netflix can be one of the toughest decisions you will ever have to make from your sofa, and it’s compounded when there are multiple people trying to decide what to put on all with different tastes. We’ve all been there, you scroll for hours and by the time you all agree, it’s too late.

Most might not know that there are a tonne of secret codes you can use if you’ve been able to narrow it down to a category or genre you want to watch. They even have a code that takes you to similar titles, so if you’re not quite sure what to watch next but know what content you really enjoy you can use a code and it will take you to shows and movies like it.

So, what are these magical codes, and how can you use them? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to use Netflix category codes

What’s On Netflix breaks down how you can use these codes, and it’s really easy. Netflix categories are done using IDs. Users can use these IDs on the Netflix website to help filter your results.

Users will need to type in the code manually or use the links below to get onto a category page. It’s also important to note that this is only doable using a web browser, but from there, items can be added to your queue. These codes can be typed into a TV device too.

The web address to access Netflix genres has changed in recent years and is now this: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER - read on to find out some of the secret codes you can use and where to find the list of 4,000.

How to find Similar Titles on Netflix

Another code which is helpful when navigating the never ending list of content is one that takes you to similar titles. There is obviously already a list like this usually on your homepage, but this URL takes you to a larger list of suggestions.

First, you need to find the title ID of the show or movie you want to see suggestions for. You can do this by loading the page, and an ID should be in the Netflix URL. Then, you need to copy that ID and store it somewhere. Then copy this URL: https://www.netflix.com/browse/similars/NETFLIX ID HERE

The URL will take you to a full page of suggestions similar to the show you’re searching for, and also, most of these titles are organised in a way that are tailored toward you.

Netflix Codes

What’s On Netflix has embedded over 4,000 category codes on their site that cover everything you could think of. The codes include categories like Rom-Coms to something more specific like Werewolf Horror Movies.

One category code you won’t find above but is key to using Netflix is by using the “recently added” category code. The code for that page is “1592210” which will no doubt come in very handy.

You can find the full list of codes on What’s On Netflix . Below are just a couple of examples of the codes you can use to make your user experience easier:

2023 Netflix Oscars Contenders (81671059)

90 Minute Rom-Coms (81466228)

Watch With the Family (2013975)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Netflix Main Genre Categories

The biggest way to use Netflix category codes is with genres, below is the full list of genre codes on Netflix: