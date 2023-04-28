News you can trust since 1931
National Lottery urges players to check tickets as they hunt winners of two unclaimed jackpots

The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as they hunt for two huge jackpot winners and reveal where they were bought.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 2 min read

National Lottery players have yet to claim prizes worth a whopping £1 million and £3.6 million. The unclaimed prizes are from one player hitting the jackpot on the Euromillions instant millionaire maker while another won the set for life prize draw which would see them get £10,000 a month for 30 years.

The Set For Life draw took place on  April 20 with the unclaimed winning ticket purchased online. The Euromillions millionaire maker winner saw their numbers come up on April 21 after purchasing their ticket in a shop.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Imagine being a millionaire and not even knowing it. We’re urging all EuroMillions and Set For Life players to check their tickets or log into their National Lottery Account to see if they are one of our missing winners. We’ve already started to support 19 of the 20 EuroMillions ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes from last Friday’s special draw, and we’re hoping that this last lucky winner who has yet to check their ticket will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win”

“If you’re an online Set For Life player, check your National Lottery Account and give us a ring, imagine what you could do with £10,000 a month for the next 30 years!”

    The National Lottery is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner in Warwickshire who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.The National Lottery is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner in Warwickshire who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.
    If no one comes forward within two weeks of the draw, the National Lottery will release the areas the tickets were purchased. This area is provided by Camelot’s security team in line with its licence obligations and is designed to encourage tickets to be checked but also to enable the ticket-holder to remain anonymous if they wish.

