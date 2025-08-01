More than three quarters of holidaymakers try to 'live like a local' when abroad | SWNS

More than three quarters of holidaymakers try to ‘live like a local’ when abroad - as priorities shift towards creating unique experiences.

With eating at restaurants recommended by residents, shopping in the local grocery stores, and walking or cycling to explore an area all high on the list of ways to have an authentic experience.

The poll, of 2,000 adults who have travelled abroad from the UK, found 47 per cent of those who like to holiday like a local also enjoy visiting smaller towns and villages nearby while away.

Others try to blend in and get off the tourist track by visiting neighbourhood markets, using public transport instead of coaches or taxis and hiring a car to get away from the usual hotspots.

The research was commissioned by Skyscanner, which has created a Road Trip Planner, to help holidaymakers who are planning to check out local hidden gems.

Laura Lindsay, travel trends and destination expert for the brand, said: “There's something truly special about stepping off the tourist trail and embracing the pace, traditions, and tastes of local life.

“Living like a local adds depth and colour to your holiday and creates a genuine connection with the destination.

“It’s not just more rewarding - it’s often more fun, too.”

Finding new foods and flavours is the most important experience to those going away. | SWNS

Discovering the real side of travel

The study also found of those who try and ‘holiday like a local’, 45 per cent do so for a more authentic experience, while 35 per cent think it’s respectful.

But 34 per cent like the fact it allows them to find the best places for food and drink, while 33 per cent like supporting the local economy.

More than four in 10 (43 per cent) travellers are more likely to try and live like a local on holiday now, than they were five years ago.

With half believing social media has made it easier to find hidden gems while getting away, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

As a result, 66 per cent were left surprised at how different a country or place felt once they got off the tourist trail.

More than one in four (27 per cent) have even booked accommodation specifically because it looked like somewhere a resident to the area would live.

However, language barriers (41 per cent), lack of confidence (26 per cent) and being unsure where to start (20 per cent) were some factors potentially stopping people holidaying like a local when away.

It also emerged finding new foods and flavours was the most important experience to those going away (43 per cent), although 36 per cent simply hope for a few moments of peace and quiet.

To get this, 27 per cent opt for hiring a car to get a more authentic local holiday experience, as it gives them more freedom to explore (36 per cent), be more independent (27 per cent) and find spontaneous discoveries (22 per cent).

Laura Lindsay, from Skyscanner, added: “Living like a local doesn’t have to mean going completely off-grid - it’s about making small, intentional choices that enrich your travel.

“And best of all, it helps support the communities you visit, from independent businesses to artisans and family-run restaurants.

“It’s a win for travellers and locals alike.”

Top 20 ways to holiday like a local:

1. Eat at restaurants recommended by locals

2. Shop in local grocery stores

3. Visit neighbourhood markets

4. Eat street food

5. Visit smaller towns or villages nearby

6. Walk or cycle to explore the area

7. Use public transport instead of tourist coaches or taxis

8. Speak or learn some of the local language

9. Visit local parks or beaches rather than the tourist ones

10. Shop at independent stores instead of big chains

11. Ask local people for tips and advice

12. Attend a community festival, event or concert

13. Stay in a locally owned guesthouse or apartment

14. Try to live by the local rhythm (e.g. eating times, siesta, nightlife)

15. Book tours run by local guides

16. Go to places not listed on popular travel blogs or Instagram

17. Stay in a residential area rather than the city centre

18. Try to dress like a local / not stand out

19. Choose car hire to get off the beaten track

20. Use apps or websites locals use (e.g. food delivery, event listings)