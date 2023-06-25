The issues are being caused by a ‘technical fault’ according to the Met Police. They say the issue is affecting a number of police forces but have not stated which ones.

In the event of an emergency, the Met Police is urging people to call 101 until further notice.

Two suspects were also arrested as a result of a police operation in Hucknall. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tweet, the Met Police said: “Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting. Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency. Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

Most Popular

A number of other emergency services around the country are also reporting issues. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “Due to a technical fault the 999 call service is currently not working . Until further notice, in an emergency please contact 101. For medical emergencies call 111.”