Met Office warns that thunderstorms and persistent rain is on the way in the UK as poor weather to continue
June was a record breaking one in the UK with scorching temperatures and blue skies - but rain has dominated July and that poor weather is set to continue
After a record breaking June, where the month was UK’s hottest June on record, a new month has seen the weather plummet. And, according to the Met Office, that bad weather is set to continue with ‘persistent’ rain.
The Met Office has warned that as well as the rain, some areas could also see thundery and windy weather. Despite the poor weather, temperatures are expected to remain around the same.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.
“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”
Speaking in the Met Office’s YouTube series ‘Deep Dive’, Met Office meteorologist and presenter Alex Deakin said: “What we’re seeing with the jet stream is this shift more towards being directed towards the UK from the southwest, which is helping to push low pressure systems towards the UK.
“Ahead of the weekend, the jet stream is looking to be relatively strong and, as well as bringing a period of some more persistent rain for many, it’s also bringing some strong winds and continuing this fresh period of weather.”