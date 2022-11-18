A ring which dates back to the 14th century is set to sell at auction for up to £40,000 later this month. The ring was discovered by metal detectorist David Board in a field in Dorset.

David discovered the ring in a farmer’s field after he asked permission from the farmer to scan the area with his metal detector. At first he thought the find was a sweet wrapper, but the signal from his metal detector and closer inspection showed that it was in fact a ring.

The find looks likely to be a superb one as the ring, known as ‘The Lady Brook Medieval diamond ring’, will be offered by Mayfair Auctioneers Noonans on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in their auction of Jewellery and Watches. It is estimated to fetch an amazing £30,000-40,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The ring was taken to the British Museum to be dated by finds liaison officer Lucy Shipley. The Finds Liaison Officer Lucy Shipley took the ring to the British Museum and confirmed that it was Medieval in date and a very rare example. David is hoping to use his share of the money to help his partner’s daughter arrange a mortgage.

Nigel Mills, Consultant (Coins and Antiquities) at Noonans said: “This ring is in almost perfect condition and has an inverted diamond set into the raised bezel so that it comes to a point.