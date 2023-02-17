McDonald’s is launching a “budget range” to help people save money during the cost of living crisis. The fast food giant’s new “Saver Meals” bundle will initially be trialled at certain stores before being rolled out across the UK if successful.

The trial will see the chain’s cheeseburger, mayo chicken sandwich and double cheeseburger available with a side and a drink to form a Saver Meal. Here’s how much each meal will cost:

Cheeseburger : £3.99

: £3.99 Mayo Chicken Sandwich: £3.99

£3.99 Double Cheeseburger: £4.79

The Saver Meals will be trialled in more than 120 restaurants across the South East of England and will run for 12 weeks from now until May 9. A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the chain would evaluate the results of the trial before making any decision on a broader roll out.

It comes after McDonald’s increased the price of five key items on its menu, which it blamed on rocketing food and energy prices. Last summer the fast food giant put up the price of a cheeseburger for the first time in more than 14 years.

Here’s a full list of the items that are increasing in cost, although McDonald’s said franchisees set their own pricing and the following prices are a guide:

Mayo Chicken Sandwich from 99p to £1.19

Bacon Mayo Chicken Sandwich from £1.59 to £1.79

Bacon Double Cheeseburger from £2.49 to £2.69

Triple Cheeseburger from £2.69 to £2.89

Medium Fizzy Drink from £1.39 to £1.49

Where can I buy McDonald’s saver meals?

These are the stores that are participating in the Saver Meals trial until May 9:

