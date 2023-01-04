McDonald’s fans have been left “heartbroken and betrayed” after a popular item was removed from the menu as the fast food giant switches up its offerings for 2023. Customers have flocked to social media to vent after heading out for a “Maccies” breakfast only to find that the chain’s mini potato waffles are no longer available.

The potato waffles were only introduced a few months ago in October 2022 and McDonald’s fans have been left questioning why the treat has left the menu so soon. The waffles were said to be similar to the hash browns that McDonald’s usually offers as a side with its breakfast meals, but many have argued they were superior in taste and texture.

Twitter user @cesthorn posted: “Excuse me McDonald’s, why would you introduce me to potato waffles and allow them to become my new comfort food and then quickly take them away from me, I feel heartbroken and betrayed.”

And @snailwaifuxo tweeted: “What’s worse than a break up? Waiting hours for McDonald’s to start doing deliveries only to find out they removed the mini potato waffles.”

@JcTeamDevlin felt so strongly about the menu shake-up he suggested fans of the potato waffles start a petition to make them a permanent fixture. Meanwhile, @KarisNembhard tweeted bitterly that the sudden demise of the item had “ruined their life”.

But the removal of the potato waffles from the breakfast menu isn’t the only change hitting the McDonald’s menu in 2023. To beat the January blues, the fast food giant has introduced a range of new items which launch in stores today (Wednesday, January 4).

These include a new wrap, ‘The Spicy Sriracha Chicken One’, along with cheesy garlic bites and an Aero Peppermint McFlurry. Those taking part in the Veganuary Challenge will no doubt be delighted to hear that McDonald’s is also launching a double McPlant burger in stores today.

The McDonald’s Festive Menu left stores on Tuesday (January 3) with the camembert dippers and Festive Pie no longer available. The Big Tasty and Big Tasty with bacon have also left the menu - the burgers made a temporary comeback after being replaced by the BBQ Bacon Stack in October 2022.