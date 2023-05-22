McDonald’ s fans can land an iconic Big Mac burger for less using this handy trick. The hack was shared by a McDonald’s staff member who revealed how customers can bag “a bigger Big Mac” that costs less than the standard on-offer menu item.

The worker, based at a McDonald’s branch in Scotland , shared the trick with The Sun . They said you need to work outside the typical structure, instead building the popular treat off the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For building off the menu, if you were to order two double cheeseburgers and ask for them to have Big Mac sauce and lettuce on them, that’s actually cheaper than buying a Big Mac,” they added. “You are basically getting the same thing but with two extra bits of meat on it.”

The staff member also shared a way to grab extra Chicken McNuggets. They said it works out cheaper to grab a box of 20 nuggets instead of two six or two nine, adding: “This one is probably more well known but loads of people will come through in a pair and order either two six chicken nuggets meals or two nine nugget meals.

Most Popular

Here’s how to get a Big Mac for less -plus extra nuggets - in a handy tip shared by a McDonald’s worker.

“But it’s cheaper in both cases to get one 20 nuggets - which you could ask to be split over two boxes if you wanted - two chips and two drinks. It’s cheaper than two six-nugget meals and you end up getting eight more nuggets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad