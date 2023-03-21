McDonald’s fans, Big Mac lovers and chicken burger enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that Chicken Big Mac is returning to all restaurants in the UK and Ireland next week. The Chicken Big Mac caused a frenzy on its debut launch in February 2022 - leading it to sell out in days after customers just couldn’t get enough of the double patty burger.

The Chicken Big Mac is a twist on the classic Big Mac with its recognisable triple layered bun – plus two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and world-famous Big Mac sauce.

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We are excited to bring the Chicken Big Mac back to the UK and Ireland. It sold out in under a week last year so we know so many people will be as delighted as we are that it’s returning this spring.”

The Chicken Big Mac will return to McDonald’s soon

Alongside the return of the Chicken Big Mac, McDonald’s are introducing a new limited edition burger named the Steakhouse Stack. This tasty new addition is topped with two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a creamy peppercorn sauce, all in a freshly toasted bun.

Mozzarella Dippers will also be returning to the menu along with seasonal favourites, the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry® and Cadbury Caramel Egg McFlurry.

When will the Chicken Big Mac return to McDonald’s?

The Chicken Big Mac