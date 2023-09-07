Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Island star Maura Higgins has dismissed claims that she and fellow Love Islander Faye Winter were caught up in a ‘fight’ at the National Television Awards that took place in London on Tuesday (September 5).

The two stars who both rose to fame on the ITV 2 show can be seen in a video published by The Sun which seemingly shows them in a heated discussion, which the publication reported was over a shoe being thrown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maura, who is the social host for Love Island USA, took to Instagram breaking her silence over the incident. She said: “Boring! Can’t have a passionate conversation without people videoing and press trying to turn women against each.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I love you @Faye_winter, no drama here” She ended the comment by mentioning the publication that initially believed they were fighting.

Most Popular

Faye also responded, again on Instagram stories saying: “I mean she calls me a silly cow most days and she ain’t wrong. I can confirm that no designer shoes were disrespected in the conversation.”

Maura entered the Love Island villa on day 10 during Season Five. She initially tried to steal Tommy Fury from Molly Mae, but was unable to and eventually coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, finishing fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad