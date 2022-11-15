Martin Lewis, alongside co-host Angellica Bell, is back on TV tonight with plenty of tips and tricks on how to save money. Amid the current cost of living crisis, it’s a show that many will find informative and useful.

As Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas aren’t far away, Martin Lewis will be giving viewers guidance on how to be as frugal as possible during the festive season. While it might be a time of celebration, it’s also a time of big spending.

As such, Lewis will be directly addressing the ‘Black Friday Warning’ to Christmas shoppers. He wants consumers to realise that not all Black Friday deals are the bargains that they may appear to be and how the day encourages aggressive spending.

Lewis took to Twitter to give further guidance to shoppers on Black Friday. He wrote: "My Black Friday shopping memo… If you were going to buy it anyway and it’s half price, you’ve saved 50%. If you weren’t going to buy it, but do because it’s half price you’ve wasted 100%."

Black Friday weekend is one of the biggest spending periods for people in the UK. In 2022, Statista estimates that people in the UK will spend a total over £8.7 billion over the weekend.

This week’s special episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show will be broadcast live from two locations. Spanning the north and south of the country, it will be filmed in both Blackpool and Battersea.

Lewis will be unveiling his 2022 ‘Festive Forecaster’ on this week’s edition of the show. With this, he’ll be taking a look at how much money you could save over a potentially difficult Christmas period.

Not only this, but he’ll also be hearing from people who have taken up the “no unnecessary presents” pact to help cope with the financial crisis over Christmas. Additionally, he’ll also be informing viewers how they might be able to get free money in time for the holiday season.

The Martin Lewis Money Show will be broadcast live tonight (November 15) on ITV 1 with a start time of 8pm. It will then be shown again an hour later on ITV+1.