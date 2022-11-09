An emotional new Christmas advert has been launched after Mars Wrigley announced it was removing Bounties from some of its Christmas Celebration tubs in a trial with Tesco. The Bounty-less boxes have been launched as new research has revealed that the smooth coconut-filled chocolates are a national cause of division, with almost half of Brits wanting to banish them from Celebrations tubs altogether.

However, the new ad shows viewers in a heartfelt message that you ‘don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’ and acts as a sequel to last year’s story of the ‘Lonely Bounty’ – where unlucky-in-love chocolate finds festive happiness with a Brussels Sprout. This year in the ad, spurred on by the online haters, Bounty makes the heartbreaking decision to leave the Celebrations tub and go it alone.

The film opens with a fully rebranded Mr Bounty scrolling ‘Twitter’, confronted by real-world Bounty trolls. Rejected and dejected, he takes down his stocking from the Celebrations mantelpiece and leaves for a life of solitude.

Set to a brand-new poignant soundtrack, the story follows Mr Bounty as he is found alone in the woods by a kind old woman who takes him in and reminds him that he is still cared for. The pair strike up an unlikely friendship; spending quality time knitting, playing scrabble and decorating the house, leading to Bounty’s revived hope and happiness as he then returns home.

The festive spot takes direct aim at the infamous John Lewis ads – from the unexpected friendship and heartfelt montage to the lilting soundtrack – with a few choice easter eggs nodding to previous campaigns such as last year’s “Unexpected Guest.” The accompanying song was written especially for the campaign and poses the idea that “Christmas isn’t Christmas without’ Bounty.

A new Celebrations Christmas advert launched today, tells the story of unwanted Bounty as he leaves the tub

The tear-jerking finale sees Bounty happily reunited with his fellow Celebrations, including Maltesers and Snickers, after the public is pleased for him to come home and make the news.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer said: ‘Bounty has always been a divisive presence in the Celebrations tub, but no matter which side of the debate you stand, our film teaches an important lesson; you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. We’re urging fans who want to keep Bounty in the tub to show their support with #BringBackBounty before we make our final decision on whether Bounty-less tubs are the future of Celebrations.’

