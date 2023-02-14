A Married at First Sight UK contestant has revealed she’s no longer on talking terms with her ‘husband’ - accusing him of being “fake” and the producers of "setting her up". Jess Potter , 31, feels she was "unfairly portrayed" on the programme - after her ‘marriage’ to 31-year-old performer Pjay Finch went sour.

Having taken an instant dislike to his career as a stripper, Jess appeared to storm out of her own wedding day. While the couple split amicably early on in the experiment, Jess says they had remained "good friends" - but this is no longer the case.

Jess, a dental hygienist from Cambridge, said: "We had a really good friendship throughout the experiment, but then he started ‘liking’ comments about how I came across on the show and just seemed really fake. I told him, he saw all the sh*t and death threats I was getting and all he could say was ‘Whitney got the same’ - so I blocked him.

"I don’t regret going on the show though, because I was true to myself all the way through. I did not enjoy my experience at all, but I wouldn’t actually change a thing." Jess says she’s unhappy about the way her reaction to Pjay’s career was shown on screen.

"I would not have a relationship with a stripper - not because of his job but because of bad experiences. I had such a bad time mentally," she said. “The edits were so unfair.

"Producers told me to storm off and, although I only had a couple of minutes talking to my mum, they made it look like a couple of hours. In reality, we actually had a really good day. We danced for ages to Chaka Khan."

In the four months since her stint on the show ended, Jess says she’s met the man she’s ready to settle down with - 28-year-old gas engineer TJ O’Reilly - and even has her engagement ring picked out.

“Real marriage is on the cards, and I want kids with him, because when you know, you know," Jess said. “And the best part is, I’m the only one who gets to see him naked.”

Jess Potter, 31, with her boyfriend TJ O’Reilly.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Married at First Sight UK episodes are carefully put together and we ensure that what we broadcast is a fair and accurate reflection of the events that took place.”

