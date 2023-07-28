A man has died after falling to his death at a Walt Disney World hotel this week. The incident took place at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort, located next to the popular Magic Kingdom theme park this week, police have confirmed.

The fall was reportedly accidental from the hotel balcony. Orange County Medical Examiner identified the man as 39-year-old Jeffery Vanden Boom of Greendale, Wisconsin. It is believed he died from blunt force trauma.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: "On July 26, 2023 at 5:33 a.m., deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort after a call came in about a man found unresponsive on the hotel grounds."

He was pronounced deceased on scene. It has been reported that the 5th-floor sky bridge connecting Bay Lake Tower to Disney’s Contemporary Resort was also closed to guests for a time while police investigated and were told to avoid going on their balconies

