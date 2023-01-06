With holidaymakers looking to get away in 2023, experts have provided essential information on how to avoid widespread scams targeted at tourists abroad. Some tips may be common knowledge but other nefarious and sly scams are unrecognisable to the average traveller.

January is a busy month for holiday bookers. Many across the UK have spent their Christmas break dreaming of a warmer place, and a trip abroad is well and truly on the resolutions list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Artic blasts and cost of living woes, many are jumping at the opportunity to leave the United Kingdom at the moment but it’s important not to get too giddy - stay alert for anyone trying to deceive you. Scam artists aren’t just cunning and clever but experienced in how to manipulate tourists.

With help from the experts at Scams.info, we’ve compiled a list of recommendations on how to stay safe against major travel scams in 2023.

Most Popular

Fake Covid tests and PCRs

Some countries now require holidaymakers to show a valid, negative COVID test before arriving and entering the country. Warwickshire Trading Standards has recently prosecuted a business for advertising and conning holidaymakers with fake PCR tests and ‘fit to fly’ certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re travelling from the UK, PCR tests are available to purchase at most pharmacies nationwide and the results can be published through the NHS app - which is accepted as a valid certificate.

Pickpockets

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the most common scam but it’s still around for a reason - it’s dead easy. Pickpocketing is the oldest scam in the book, but now more than ever, scammers are becoming increasingly creative. Scammers may interact with you directly, to allow time for a third party to steal from under your nose whilst you’re distracted. When in crowded, public spaces, it’s always vital to keep your personal belongings close by. It’s also best practice to leave valuables at home where possible, but if you must bring them with you, store them in a money belt or bum bag to prevent theft.

Transport

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a tourist you’re very much reliant on transport services to be the bedrock of your holiday. However, with little specialist and local knowledge travellers can find themselves short changed or worse.

Unregulated airport taxis could take advantage if you’re uneducated on typical fares

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unregulated airport taxis could take advantage if you’re uneducated on typical fares. As a result, you could be charged extremely high rates or taken to the incorrect destination rather than the location you requested.

To avoid this scam, here’s a few tricks travellers should always remember:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research a reliable, licensed taxi firm before jumping into an unknown car.

Most drivers are required by law to carry an ID badge in the vehicle. If the driver refuses to show you theirs, get another taxi.

Always ask the driver what the fare will be, before starting the journey. If the driver refuses to pre-warn you of fares, book with another taxi firm and do not enter the vehicle.

Hotel and Accommodation

Advertisement Hide Ad

When booking a hotel abroad, you might be expecting paradise and get misery

Booking a dodgy hotel or accommodation can leave you in a potentially dangerous situation. However, at the very least you could be spending an obscene amount and overpaying for your stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensure to fully research the facility before booking. Look for reviews with images and check to make sure it’s a registered building. More and more adverts are appearing to show accommodation that isn’t real, outdated and different to the visuals provided.

By booking through reputable travel agencies, you can avoid illegitimate accommodation as the agency will cover all of the above bases for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public WiFi

To most, shared public WiFi is a luxury but to someone whose information has been breached via a public server… not so much. It’s key to remember that public WiFi may not be as secure as your private network at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

VPN will allow you to block any unwarranted third party companies from accessing your data.

Avoid anything that requires the input of personal information like contact details or bank card details. To combat this, downloading a VPN will allow you to block any unwarranted third party companies from accessing your data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities and excursions

Make sure to book activities and excursions through a legitimate company. If you’re stuck, travel agencies can help with identifying a safe and official company to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photography

In the age of social media, there has been a resurgence in photographing public landmarks etc. A popular scam is for companies to claim only official photographers can photograph the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular scam is for companies to claim only official photographers can photograph the location.

Always consult staff nearby or research online to make sure they are not pulling a ploy to entice you into paying for their service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gambling