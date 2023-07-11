Madonna has taken to social media to break her silence after she was rushed to intensive care following a serious bacterial infection. The 64-year-old has said she is now "on the road to recovery".

Regarded by many as the queen of pop, she was forced to postpone her world tour The Celebration, which was being held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her music career, when she was struck by the illness in late June.

The Material Girl hitmaker spent several days in hospital before returning home. Weeks after the ordeal, she took to Instagram in a lengthy statement, where she thanked fans before assuring them the tour would be rescheduled.

In the statement, she wrote: "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

"My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

