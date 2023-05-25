Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann confirmed they are investigating the reservoir and surrounding area 30 miles from Praia De Luz after receiving “certain tip offs”. On Wednesday (May 24) police were spotted using sniffer dogs to comb through a wooded area on the banks of a reservoir in Portugal.

Madeleine went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia De Luz aged three years old while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann were out at a nearby restaurant in 2007. The disappearance sparked a major search but Madeleine has never been found.

As well as sniffer dogs, officers were seen working with strimmers and heavy machinery, while a fire service vehicle and rigid-hull inflatable boat were on the banks of the reservoir. Divers were also seen entering the water at Arade Dam on Tuesday morning (May 23).

As some police searched an area of woodland with a sniffer dog, other officers carried spades and rakes to scour the ground. Since the search began, police have taken away a number of bags from the search site.

The search was requested by German authorities and is linked to suspect Christian Brueckner, who German police believe murdered Madeleine McCann after kidnapping her in 2007. The area being searched was reportedly a frequent visiting place of Mr Brueckner when he lived in Portugal.

