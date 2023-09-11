Watch more videos on Shots!

ITV has confirmed a new ‘all stars’ edition of popular dating series Love Island is on its way. Iconic stars from past series will get a second shot at romance in the first ever All Stars series.

It has long been rumoured that familiar faces from the show will head back to the villa in South Africa for another chance at finding the one. Love Island, currently hosted by Maya Jama, has been a ratings juggernaut for ITV2 but has seen a dip in popularity of late.

Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

But which former Islanders could star in Love Island All Stars? Here’s the latest betting odds, according to OLBG.

Love Island All Stars - latest contestant odds

Megan Barton-Hanson - 1/10

Georgia Steel - 2/5

Ovie Soko - 2/5

Hannah Elizabeth - 1/2

Theo Campbell - 1/2

Eki-Su Culculoglu - 3/5

Kem Cetinay - 4/5