Love Island has definitely thrown up some drama with the most recent Casa Amor coupling and the fallout from that, with Tom & Samie, Will & Jessie and arguably most notably Tanya & Shaq being the most affected post-Casa.

And, the drama is not set to stop anytime soon, as after last night’s episode (February 21) producers teased that movie night is happening tonight (February 22). No clips were shown in advance, but past movie nights have proven explosive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya and Shaq both said ‘I love you’ prior to Casa Amor, but also got involved in a few disagreements with Casa arguably coming at the worst time for them. Shaq stayed loyal, but Tanya shocked the island when she returned to the villa with Martin.

Will also ‘remained loyal’ and decided to stick with Jessie, who he has been coupled up with since she entered the villa, after struggling to find a connection. However, he kissed new girl Layla on the first night of Casa, and has been making it up to the Australian since.

Most Popular

Olivia also had a wobbly start to life in Casa Amor, as she forgot Kai’s name when she was introducing herself to the Casa Amor boys. They both recoupled, with the tension between them palpable since she returned.

And now, movie night is set to expose Casa Amor’s secrets. Both Casa and the main villa are littered with cameras, catching every word and action every single islander makes throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objective of movie night is to fully set the record straight, and expose any secrets islanders may keep. It usually occurs following the conclusion of Casa Amor, where many accusations will be put to bed.

Will Samie finally get to see what Tom really got up to with Lydia? Will Jesse cringe watching Will kiss Layla? And will Ron be exposed for cheering on the boys to turn their heads?

Secrets were spilled in the last episode - and the drama doesn’t stop with Movie Night