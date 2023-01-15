A seven-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being gunned down in a suspected drive-by shooting outside a London church. A funeral was taking place at the time of the “shocking” incident, which saw four women and two child injured after a hail of bullets rained down on St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in north west London on Saturday (January 14).

Scotland Yard later confirmed the seven-year-old girl was in a ife-threatenng condition after the attack at around 1.30pm. It is thought the gunshots came from a moving car that was driven away from the scene in Phoenix Road, Somers Town - a side street not far from Euston Station .

On Saturday evening police said a 21-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl had been added to the list of people injured. The 12-year-old was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury, but has since been discharged.

The condition of the 21-year-old victim is not known, but two women aged 54 and 41 were said to be in a non-life-threatening condition. A 48-year-old woman has potentially life-changing injuries, according to the Met Police .

One resident, who lives near the church, said: "An ambulance helicopter landed in Maria Fidelis School to transport the wounded to hospital. There were dozens of police and ambulances blocking off the whole of Phoenix Road."

Scotland Yard said at this stage no one has been arrested and an appeal for information has been launched.

Superintendent Ed Wells, of the Met Police , said this evening: “Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking.

“Our thoughts are with all the victims, but in particular with the seven-year-old girl who is in a life threatening condition and with her family. An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well underway involving local officers and specialist detectives.

“I can assure the communities of Camden and beyond that we will do everything we possibly can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible. Local residents can expect to see an increased visible police presence in the area through the weekend and into the days ahead as we progress this investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, either to the police or anonymously, to Crimestoppers.”

