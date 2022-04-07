LNER launches The Wellness Train to mark Mental Health Awareness Week

The Wellness Train

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is welcoming customers to join a special service dedicated to wellness and mental wellbeing on the 7th May.

The LNER Wellness Train will take place ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week (9th-14th May) to help customers explore some of the most mindful experiences while travelling by train.

The LNER Wellness Train will provide customers travelling from London King’s Cross to Lincoln with a unique experience as experts in crafts, mindfulness and wellbeing will be onboard to host events in each carriage of the train.

The special service will demonstrate how many different activities people can do on a train that makes their journey even more relaxing, with customers then able to enjoy a day out exploring Lincoln at their own leisure.

Types of activities

Customers onboard the 08:06 London King’s Cross to Lincoln service on Saturday 7th May will be able to enjoy one of the following activities:

Knit a pair of hand warmers with Wool Winders

Adult doodling for mindfulness

Games and puzzles- switch off for fun challenges onboard

Fitness and wellbeing Q&A with mind coach James Middleton

Origami- the art of paper folding with Origami Party London

People joining the LNER Wellness Train Experience will be able to select from a bespoke menu provided by the expert LNER catering team, along with a hand-picked goody bag. Spaces are limited and customers are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Customers will also be able to board at Peterborough for a select number of the activities. Kate McFerran, Director of Communications at LNER, said: “Our research shows there is a well-established link between wellbeing and train travel. Our teams often share some of the creative activities they see our customers getting up to, whether that’s knitting a scarf, writing, enjoying some games onboard or doing some mindful colouring.

“At LNER we want all customers to have a relaxing and unique experience when travelling on our services, and hope the Wellness Train will help provide some creative inspiration for how to make the most of every journey to boost health and wellbeing.”