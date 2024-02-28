Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Liam Gallagher declared that his first collaborative album with John Squire would be “crucial” and “spiritual” and that fans of The Stone Roses and Oasis would “f****** love it” expectation has been high. Having been given the opportunity to listen to the album in advance, it is safe to say Gallagher’s claims ring true.

Fans are certainly in for a treat with this album. It is colourful, upbeat (mostly), vibrant, positive and full of life and energy, and arguably Manchester’s finest are in red-hot form throughout. However, Gallagher’s claim that the album is the “best record” since Revolver is perhaps one step too far. In spite of this, the album is a triumph from two of Manchester’s favourite musical sons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Gallagher and John Squire. Picture: Tom Oldham

Unsurprisingly, the pair compliment each other perfectly with Gallagher’s recognisable vocals proving to be the perfect tonic alongside Squire’s prowess on the guitar. Despite the pair’s brilliance, the album is unlikely to win them many new fans, but with riffs and licks aplenty and psychedelic rock in its purest form, it is unrivalled passion and a nirvana for those who still see Oasis and The Stone Roses as the pinnacle.

Throughout his career, Gallagher has made no secret of his love and admiration for John Lennon and The Beatles, and their influence on him is very telling in this album. The song ‘Mother Nature’s Song’ has a very similar title to a Beatles song, and ‘One Day At A Time’ shares the same title as the John Lennon hit from his Mind Games album.

Following a hugely successful start to life as a solo artist, which has seen all three of his studio albums reach no.1 on the UK charts, Gallagher deserves a lot of credit for trying something different. The former Oasis frontman was at his best as he sold Squire’s lyrics that on occasions made little sense with a great deal of conviction, but despite some of the lyrics falling to land as hoped - Squire remains a sensational musician, see ‘You’re Not The Only One’ as a prime example of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The album gets off to a hot start with the vibrant ‘Raise Your Hands’, which serves essentially as a throwback to Gallagher’s days as a member of Oasis and gives you serious vibes of ‘She’s Electric’. The equally vivacious ‘Mars to Liverpool’ and ‘One Day At A Time’ which feels like a perfect fit for Oasis’ Definitely Maybe album follow afterwards.

Afterwards, the pair shift to a nice change of pace away from Britpop and from the Roses to the bluesy style song ‘I’m A Wheel’ that begins with a Jimi Hendrix-esque riff and provokes thought with lyrics such as “nothing is real when you murder the truth”. The bulk of the album upon listening is paying tribute to enjoying life and feeling positive - the one exception being ‘I’m So Bored’, which questions modern-day culture and everyday life.

With any luck, this collaboration may not be a one-off. Gallagher and Squire both revealed to MOJO magazine that they could do a second album together. Although the album may have been somewhat predictable in terms of the sound, Gallagher admitted himself that the audience for this album was fans of Oasis and The Stone Roses - and he has hit the nail on the head.

I have absolutely no doubt that fans of Gallagher, Oasis, Squire and The Stone Roses would relish the opportunity to hear a second album from the pair. Fingers crossed we get it.