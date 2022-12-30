One of the greatest works of Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai will forever be immortalised in LEGO brick form from next year. His iconic work, The Great Wave , has been announced by the company as their next set as part of the LEGO Art series , due for release in 2023.

As reported by LEGO fan site The Brick Fan : “The set features the iconic Japanese artwork that has, many times, been reimagined into other pieces of pop culture art. Like with other pieces of recent LEGO art sets, there is a 3D effect that makes the wave pop out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1810 piece set features layers and elements of different shapes to create the depth of Hokusai’s original artwork, which portrays Mount Fuji , Japan’s historic mountain, behind a large wave covering a group of small boats. The work is often reproduced as street art across the world, demonstrating the enduring influence Hokusai’s work has had on popular culture.

In LEGO’s press release regarding the brand new LEGO Art set, Annemette Baaskjær Nielsen , Designer at the LEGO Group said: “We’re thrilled that fans of art and Japanese culture will get the chance to immerse themselves into the relaxing project of recreating the iconic Great Wave, captured in a LEGO Art set.”

Most Popular

“This set offers so many ways that fans can unwind and find their flow. Not just immersing themselves into the building process, but also getting into the artwork and how that is composed. Sparking an interest in Hokusai’s instantly recognizable original and its rich history of almost 200 years.”

The 1,810-piece LEGO Art Hokusai: The Great Wave set is available from January 1 from LEGO.com and LEGO retailers priced at £89.99.