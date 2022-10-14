Laura Whitmore has responded to the news that Maya Jama will replace her as host of popular ITV 2 reality show Love Island.

On Wednesday (October 12) it was announced Jama would assume the role early next year, with the long awaited return of the winter series.

On the new role, Jama said "I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders."

And, Whitmore, who is in a relationship with the show’s presenter, Iain Stirling, has thrown her full support behind Jama.

Commenting on the show’s official Instagram page she said “Yes girl! So delighted for you, you’re gonna be fab!” Her comment was accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the year, Whitmore confirmed she would step down as the host of the show after three years, after replacing the late Caroline Flack.

In a statement on her official Instagram account , Whitmore, back in August said: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed due to the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series.”