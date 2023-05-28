Crowds lined the gates of Buckingham Palace on Friday (May 27), for a special musical performance during the Changing of the Guard. The song in question paid tribute to the late Tina Turner who died last week.

Led by the Band of the Welsh Guards and 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums, they performed the Queen of rock and roll’s hit song ‘The Best’. The singer, who had a catalogue of hit songs including What’s Love Got To Do With It and Proud Mary, died at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, earlier this week, at the age of 83.

Tributes swiftly poured in for Turner, who overcame a whole host of battles to become one of the most famous and influential singers of all time. People such as Beyonce, the Obamas, and Dolly Parton, all paid tribute.

According to Forces.Net, Changing of the Guard takes place in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace at 11am and lasts about 30 minutes.

