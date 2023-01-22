Buckingham Palace has announced details of King Charles’ coronation weekend, including a grand coronation procession and a windsor concert. In line with tradition, the ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey and the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The weekend of "ceremonial, celebratory and community events" will take place between Saturday, May 6 and Monday, May 8. According to Buckingham Palace, the Service aims to “reflect the Monarch’s role today” and look “towards the future” while also “being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.”

The Royal Family want to present the coronation weekend as an opportunity for families across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries to celebrate time together. The weekend will end with The Big Help Out - an initiative to encourage the public to volunteer.

Coronation Weekend plans

Coronation 2023: Saturday, May 6

On the Saturday morning, the Coronation Service will be held at Westminster Abbey. Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at ‘The King’s Procession’ and return to Buckingham Palace for the larger ‘Coronation Procession’.

Processions will be concluded by an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony from The King, the Queen Consort, and Members of the Royal Family.

Coronation 2023: Sunday, May 7

On Sunday, Windsor Castle will host a special ‘Coronation Concert’, bringing together ‘global music icons’ and ‘contemporary stars’ to celebrate the occasion. The concert will be produced by the BBC and broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The concert will feature an orchestra playing through well-known songs fronted by global entertainers and accompanied by world-famous dancers. As well, there will be an exclusive performance by ‘The Coronation Choir’ - a diverse group made up of Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

The day will also feature ‘Lighting up the Nation’, where iconic locations and landmarks across the United Kingdom are illuminated via a visual display.

King Charles’ coronation weekend will include a concert at Windsor Castle

Elsewhere on Sunday, neighbours and communities across the UK are encouraged to get together in union, whether that be a simple cup of tea or a more decorative street party. The Coronation Big Lunch is overseen by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

Free downloadable resources will also be made available online by the Big Lunch team at CoronationBigLunch.com, to help people and communities start their Coronation Big Lunch planning.

Coronation 2023: Monday, May 8

On Monday, The Together Coalition is in charge of organising ‘The Big Help Out’ alongside partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the United Kingdom.

