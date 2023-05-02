Chocolate connoisseurs Cadbury World has revealed a stunning tribute to King Charles to mark his upcoming coronation. The Birmingham-based attraction has created a life-style chocolate model of the crown which will be worn by the King during the event.

The masterpiece was created by chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban, who handcrafted the delicious sculpture over two days using white and milk chocolate as well as edible lustre.

The chocolatiers hand-piped and decorated two arches as well as four intricate crosses-pattée and fleurs-de-lis, to ensure the replica looked as similar to the real crown as possible.

In order to create the iconic ermine band, the chocolatiers used molten white chocolate. The 3D velvet cap within the crown, and the cushion the crown sits on, were created by moulding melted chocolate within a plastic bag before delicately dusting it with purple and red food powder to give it that royal look.

Gerard Baldwin, general manager at Cadbury World, said: “The coronation of King Charles III is sure to be a momentous occasion, so we simply couldn’t let such an important moment in history pass by without joining in on the celebrations! Once again, our master chocolatiers have put together a show stopping creation, their replica of the St Edward’s Crown looks just like the real thing and we’re thrilled to be able to share images of this latest creation.”

The impressive chocolate crown at Cadbury World