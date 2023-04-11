A special Coronation Concert will form a key part of BBC’s coverage of the coronation, which begins on Sunday April 23. The concert is set to take place the day after King Charles is crowned and will be shown live from Windsor Castle.

The BBC say the extravaganza will bring music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion. Kirsty Young will anchor the special live broadcast from within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the concert will take place on the castle’s East Lawn.

Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists who will perform in front of 20,000 members of the public, including guests from various affiliated charities. The concert will also see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites alongside world-class entertainers and performers.

The coronation itself will take place on Saturday May 6 and will be the BBC’s centrepiece of live coverage with ceremonial events including the Westminster Abbey service broadcast across the BBC. During the coronation, King Charles will travel in a special carriage from Buckingham Palace , along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey , where he will be crowned.

When is the Coronation Concert?

The Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, one day after the coronation of King Charles III.

How to watch the Coronation Concert