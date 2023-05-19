Jake Humphrey has announced that he will step down from his role as a presenter at BT Sport at the end of the season. Humphrey has been a presenter on the channel for 10 years, and confirmed his exit in an emotional post on social media.

The 44-year-old has been the face of the broadcaster’s coverage of the Premier League and Champions League but over the last 12 months has taken a step back to focus on other projects.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “After 10 wonderful years, I am stepping back from BT. As a football fan, hosting Premier League matches, FA Cup games and European Finals has meant the world to me. It has been my dream job.

“I’ve loved being a very small part of a world class production team. I also feel blessed to have shared the screen with legends of the game and incredible broadcasters, who have become friends. Thank you all.

“When I joined BT in 2013 I didn’t have children, Whisper Group was in its infancy and I didn’t even know what a podcast was! A decade on, Whisper now has hundreds of team members who I want to work with more, and the impact of High Performance amazes me daily.

“I’m also not ashamed to say I remain hugely ambitious. Stepping back from BT will allow me space to pursue other projects and fulfil other ambitions. I’m excited. To everyone that’s watched and commented, both good and bad (!) Thank you! It’s been a blast...×”

