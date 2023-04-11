A UK mum has shared how she jets off on 48-hour adventures by bagging flights for as little as £16 - making it back in time for her nightshifts. Anne-Marie Moss has taken eight short trips over the last two years, spending just £994 on all her return flights and accommodation.

The mum-of-three caught the travel bug after finding a cheap steal to take her daughter, Trinity, 20, and her friends, Imogen, 24 and Tianna, 23 to Kraków, Poland, for the Christmas markets in December 2022 on £16 return flights. Realising how easy it was to find quick getaways at bargain prices, the 45-year-old set off a month later back to Kraków - this time reuniting with an old school friend of 30 years, Rachel.

Since then Anne-Marie has travelled back to the same city taking new friends along the way and getting stuck in with activities such as kayaking, quad biking and cycling around the national park. She also recently spent 48-hours in Palma, Spain, having foot massages and watching a boat race in March 2023, which cost £110 each, and already has her next trip planned for May.

The mum makes sure to rigorously plan the jam-packed holidays and always ensures she is back in time for her night shift as a receptionist at a mental health hospital. Anne-Marie, from Accrington in Greater Manchester , said: “I’m often hopping off the flight and heading straight to my shift.

“I sleep on the plane home. It started off when I found £16 return flights to go to Kraków, Poland and fell in love with it.

“After we came back home, I wanted to travel again. We just came back from 24 hours in Palma, Spain and it was about £110 each in total. It’s cheaper than going round Manchester.”

Anne-Marie fell in love with short holidays after taking her daughter, Trinity, and her friends to Kraków, Poland in December 2021, visiting the Christmas markets, Auschwitz and the salt mines. She said: “We got an apartment for £100 for two nights and it was right in the city centre, the snow was so picturesque.”

Desperate to go back, Anne-Marie invited her pal, Rachel, along with her in March 2022 after seeing a Facebook post about her wanting to travel. She said: “I hadn’t seen her in 30 years but I said, ‘shall we go for it?’

Anne-marie and Rachel in the mountains.

“It was last minute, and we got a £35 return flight.” The pair went to the Tantra Mountains, Poland, and visited the thermal spa.

They loved it so much they returned less than a month later and went kayaking, quad biking and cycling, packed all into 48 hours and spending just £120. Anne-Marie has been three times since, taking school mum, Jill, 50, and her family in May and June 2022 and her twin sister, Donna, 45, and their daughters, Trinity, and Jasmine, 21, in December last year.

She said: “Jill couldn’t come the first time we had planned to as her passport had expired. So, I still took her family. I booked a surprise visit in June so she could go - we belly laughed the whole time.”

Anne-Marie kayaking.

Anne-Marie spent two nights in Bucharest, Romania, in February 2023 with Jill, and Elisabeth, 50. She said: “We went to the castles and thermae spa. It was fabulous and it cost us £116 each in total.”

Anne-Marie already has her next trips planned with Jill, Elisabeth and Rachel to escape to Marseille, France, for 48 hours in May. They have planned to kayak around the coast and take a cruise, spending £29 each on return flights.

The mum usually takes her trips mid-week and books the first flight possible and the latest one back to make sure they make the most of the time they have. She said: “I work shift work, so I usually go mid-week.

“I try and get an early flight out and then try to get the last flight home. We just have backpacks.”

Anne-Marie is always happy for more women to join in on their travels. She said: “As long as you’re nice and up for an adventure come along. You’ve got to be up for things. We don’t relax by the pool.”

Jill, Heather and Anne-Marie.

Anne-Marie’s 48-hour escapes so far

December 2021: Kraków - £16 flights each, £100 accommodation - £25 each

March 2022: Kraków – £35 flights, £50 accommodation

April 2022: Kraków and Tantra Mountains – £35 flights, £90 hotel, £120 on activities

May 2022: Tantra Mountains for three days - £120 each

June 2022: Kraków and Tantra Mountains – £22 flights, £120 each on activities

Dec - Tantra Mountains: £35 flights, Accommodation - £100

Feb 2023: Bucharest, Romania – £116

March 2023: Palma - £110