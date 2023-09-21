I’m A Celebrity fans listen up, you can have your own jungle abode for a cool £2 million.

Fans of I’m A Celebrity will be licking their lips at the opportunity snap up this Victorian house which has been converted into a ‘jungle’ mansion . And the £2 million property is situated just down the road from Ant and Dec.

The 142-year-old former cottage has been transformed by its owners from their travels to Africa, Asia and Thailand - yet is located in the less exotic surroundings of Sunderland. Tropical plants and tall trees line the boundaries of the sprawling property which boasts large outdoor terraces including a jacuzzi and spa.

Estate agent Sanderson Young have put Ashbrooke Cottage on the market with offers over £1,995,000. The property is just 14 miles down the road from I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec’s hometown of Newcastle.

The current owners have lived in the property for the last 13 years and in that time they have revamped the house to celebrate their own international travels.

The estate agents said: “The cottage, which was purchased by the current owners 13 years ago, has undergone significant transformations by the custodian of this magnificent house.

“Their international travels have been transposed into this stunning property and they have created a lifestyle and interior design which reflects the beautiful building materials, lighting and creativity of international homes from around the world.

“In parts of the property, you can be sitting in what might be reminiscent of a savannah in Africa or a prairie overlooking a game park.

“The use of conservation materials which reflect Asian, Thai and African design contrast very well with modern wiring, plumbing and kitchen facilities to create beautiful living spaces with amazing interior design, lighting, architecture and fireplaces.

“The ground floor at upper level from Ashbrook Road leads into the reception hall, bedrooms and further bedrooms above, all of which have amazing, individual layouts, designs, styling and taste.

“The fabulous staircase leads down to the lower ground level which provides the principal entertaining spaces with three large living rooms and a magnificent kitchen, as well as open terraces with glass balconies and beautiful entertaining areas including jacuzzi, spa and lovely open fireplaces for winter nights.”

