ITV have confirmed that the American actress has left the jungle.

ITV have confirmed that Jamie-Lynn Spears has left the I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here camp, due to medical reasons.

The American actress and sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, is the second campmate to leave the show on medical grounds, following food critic Grace Dent’s departure earlier in the week.

An image of Jamie-Lynn was posted to the official I’m A Celebrity account on X (formerly known as Twitter), with a statement that read: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities. #ImACeleb”

During Jamie-Lynn’s stint on the show, she has appeared emotional at missing her family back home in America, and on Tuesday night’s episode she attempted to call them from the payphone in camp which is used for Dingo Dollar challenges.

Will Jamie Lynn Spears still get paid if she quits I’m A Celeb? (ITV)

Campmates also made light of her wanting to leave the show on Tuesday’s episode, with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson saying: “You’re going to be here longer than we are!”