ITV has confirmed Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver is the second celebrity to be taking part in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. The actor will be joining Chris Moyles in the jungle this year after the radio DJ’s participation was announced yesterday.

Cleaver, 59, is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on popular ITV soap Coronation Street. She has played the character since 2000.

The new series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Is expected to hit our screens on November 6, bringing with them what is sure to be a star-studded line-up of celebs ready to face their worst nightmares. This year will see the iconic show celebrate its 20th anniversary since it first aired.

Earlier this year it was announced that while the 2022 series will be in the classic location of Australia, there will be an All Stars edition of the show airing in 2023. The extra special edition of the show will be filmed in South Africa.

Most Popular

So, what other celebrities are expected to join the jungle this year? Here’s everything you need to know about the incoming series.

Who is going on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! this year?

Popular Radio X presenter Chris Moyles has touched down in Brisbane to join the cast of the upcoming I’m a Celeb series. Moyles told the Mirror: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing the Antiques Roadshow.”

When asked about how he intends to survive amongst the spiders and snakes, the former Radio 1 DJ replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! executives have reportedly tried to sign Moyles for years but he felt this year was the right time. Speaking about the show last year with Vernon Kay, Moyles said: “I just wouldn’t be good on I’m a Celeb because we had Tiff’s niece last week and we took her to Go Ape, you know the treetop adventure place?

“I papped myself and I realised I’m more scared of heights than I actually genuinely thought I was, and I knew I was scared of heights.”

Love Island star Olivia Attwood arrived at Brisbane airport recently as well, being the third confirmed star. Attwood told the Sun: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual.”

Advertisement Hide Ad