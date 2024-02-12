Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released fresh CCTV footage after a young woman was brutally attacked by a man outside a Tesco Express. The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted near the store on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham.

The woman was left with a severe broken jaw in the attack which happened on August 18 last year. Police have pursued multiple lines of inquiry to find the thug and have now released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak with.

Detective Constable Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault during which the victim was punched to the ground and kicked to the face.

Video grab from CCTV footage of a man wanted in relation to an assault on a young woman on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham on August 18 2023.

“We understand that the quality of this footage is very poor, but we are hopeful that somebody who knows this man may recognise him from what he is wearing and the way he is walking.

“We remain determined to get justice for this victim and urge anyone with any information – no matter how small or insignificant it may seem – to come forward immediately.”