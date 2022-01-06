IHG Hotels announce winter offers to save on gateaways in 2022

Incredible deals to save on holidays

Whether it’s exploring one of the oldest parts of Belgrade or a romantic weekend in Paris to celebrate Valentine’s Day, IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a Winter Savings promotion to help make that next holiday easier to plan.

From 29th December, guests will be able to browse through ihg.com/winter-UK to find a hotel that suits them. You can also save up to 25% off Best Flex rate using Advance Saver at more than 600 hotels.

IHG Rewards members will be able to save more when booking directly with IHG Hotels & Resorts. It is free to sign up.

Participating brands include Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites.

There is up to 25 per cent off Best Flex rate using Advance Saver while IHG Rewards members will receive exclusive member rates and save more when booked direct at ihg.com site.

Book before January 12 for stays before September 4 in UK and Europe, booking direct at ihg.com/winter-UK site.

Best for Valentine's Day

PARIS, FRANCE

Voco Paris Montparnasse has everything you need to indulge with time to yourself. The cosy rooms welcome guests with quality bed linen, luxury bathroom amenities and fast Wi-Fi

Voco Paris Montparnasse

Paris Montparnasse is only 7-minute away by walk for access to Orly (ORY) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG). It's a quick hop by metro from Gaîté station to The Louvre or Paris Expo. Or you can wander through 17th-century Luxembourg Gardens nearby.

BATH, UK

Hotel Indigo Bath

A boutique hotel located in stunning 18th Century Georgian building. The stunning stylish bedrooms are all fitted with comfy Hypos beds with luxury Egyptian cotton. They also have spa-inspired bathrooms, Nespresso coffee machines and air conditioning.

Hotel Indigo, Bath

The Elder Restaurant showcases what great contemporary British cooking can be . Restauranteur Mike Robinson, the UK’s leading authority on wild food and game, brings his core ‘field to fork’ philosophy to Bath. This creates an exceptional dining experience with a focus on sustainability and locally-sourced produce.

Best for families

MANCHESTER, UK

Holiday Inn – Manchester City Centre

This Holiday Inn is a perfect leisure location situated opposite Piccadilly Station. With the largest open lobby concept in the UK, this hotel gives you the time and space to relax, dine, and drink at your own leisure. You can also see a new side of Manchester with your family.

Holiday Inn, Manchester

BELFAST, UK

Holiday Inn Belfast City Centre

A modern hotel conveniently located close to the city’s retail and entertainment districts. The hotel is opposite Belfast’s main transport interchange and is easily accessible to the main road network. This provides a perfect base for visiting Titanic Belfast and Game of Thrones attractions.

Holiday Inn, Belfast

Holiday Inn Belfast City Centre features the new ‘Open Lobby’ concept which provides a relaxed multi-use space for guests to enjoy all-day dining. In addition, you can get stuck into classic games perfect for big kids and little kids alike.

As with all IHG Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Belfast City Centre offers a Kids Stay and Eat Free programme, providing the ultimate opportunity for the whole family to relax during a trip to Northern Ireland.

Best for city breaks

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Hotel Indigo Belgrade

Hotel Indigo Belgrade is a unique property reflective of local tradition and culture. Each segment of the hotel exudes the charm, pulse and local story of Dorćol. This is one of the oldest parts of Belgrade.

Hotel Indigo Belgrade

This elegant hotel has 46 boutique bedrooms with two distinctive room styles to choose from. Unique artwork and textiles highlight the Brutalism-inspired room style.

This neighbourhood offers a mix and match of styles, wearing its history on its sleeve. Tour the grand Belgrade Fortress, Church of Saint Sava, Republic Square and in the evening the National Theatre or the exciting nightlife with its booming indie scene.

LONDON, UK

Crowne Plaza London – Albert Embankment

Crowne Plaza London - Albert Embankment is a luxury destination beside the River Thames. The stunning location features a rooftop restaurant, for the discerning London visitor – whether in town for work or pleasure.

Crowne Plaza, London

The Crowne jewel of this location is the chic rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant, Mezemiso, which serves a unique fusion of Lebanese and Japanese cuisines. This sits against a backdrop of breath-taking views of the London skyline. Mezemiso also offers a state-of-the-art Shisha and Cigar Terrace.

Best for those looking for locations off the beaten track

CAGNES-SUR-MER, FRANCE

Hotel Indigo Cagnes-sur-Mer

Cagnes-sur-Mer, often referred to as the ‘Montmartre of the French Riviera’, is a highly popular destination for well-known artists including Renoir and Yves Klein.

Hotel Indigo, Cagnes-sum-mer, France

As guests enter the hotel, they will be met with an array of light turquoise hues in contrast with rich darker blues to evoke a nautical feel. Nodding to the destination’s link to notable French artists, the artwork seen throughout the hotel has been specially curated, partnering with local talent.

Hotel Indigo Cagnes-sur-Mer has a spectacular rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Grimaldi Castle. This is a great place to sit back and enjoy the view with a drink in hand. Cucina Victoria, the hotel's Italian restaurant, is the newest in the neighbourhood, specialising in locally sourced seafood dishes.

Voco The Hague

A modernist urban home for the curious explorer, voco™ The Hague showcases quintessential Dutch design in the city centre of The Hague.

Voco The Hague Hotel

Based in the Royal Quarter, this beautiful former bank building is located near the city’s shops, museum and heritage sites, plus the embassy quarter and Peace Palace within walking distance.