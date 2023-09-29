News you can trust since 1931
Holly Humberstone announces UK tour in Spring 2024 - how to buy tickets & presale details

Holly Humberstone has announced her biggest UK tour to date in support of her upcoming debut album, Paint My Room Black

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Holly Humberstone has announced her biggest UK and European tour to date, headlining 20 venues in Spring 2024. The BRIT Award winner is hitting the road in support of her much-anticipated debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, due for release October 13 2023.

Holly Humberstone has become one of the most important British female artists in recent years, with the singer-songwriter carving out an exciting lane for her brand of indie rock and pop. The Grantham-born artist has been nominated for two Ivor Novello’s, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner-up in BBC Sound Of 2021.

She is now embarking on a massive headline UK tour stopping at cities such as London, Liverpool, Manchester and Bristol. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to  get tickets for Holly Humberstone’s 2024 UK tour

    Fans can receive an exclusive pre-sale code by pre-ordering any format of Holly Humberstone’s debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black via the artist’s website. Fans must make their purchase before 5pm on Tuesday, 3 October and will receive their code and ticket link by 8pm the same day.

    Alternatively, fans can access a separate pre-sale, which will be live on Wednesday 4 October from 10am via the artist’s website.

    General on-sale tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday, 6 October via the Ticketmaster website.

    Holly Humerstone UK tour Spring 2024Holly Humerstone UK tour Spring 2024
    Holly Humberstone full 2024 UK tour dates

    March

    8 - Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

    9 - Albert Hall, Manchester

    10 - The Engine Shed, Lincoln

    12 - O2 Academy, Leicester

    13 - Eventim Apollo, London

    15 - Beacon, Bristol

