Holidaymakers heading to Spain from the UK this year are being warned of a largely unknown rule that could land them in trouble with the police and see them handed a fine that could reach €200.

It’s common for motorists travelling abroad to be caught out by rules that differ from the UK, and one of those is driving topless in Spain. If you’re found to be driving topless in the country, you could be fined €200 and handed three penalty points.

Another rule which holidaygoers may not know about is flip flops. In the UK, it is advised that people do not drive in flip flops, but it’s still legal. However, in Spain, you can be fined if you’re caught. However, the punishment is left to the discretion of the individual officer according to ClickMechanic , meaning motorists may just escape with a telling off if they are lucky.

In 2018, Spanish law enforcement agency Guardia Civil issued a warning that when translated into English said: “A fine for driving with flip flops? Yes, believe it, they can penalise you when the conduct impedes the freedom of movement of the driver or the control of the vehicle and thereby jeopardises the safety of the road.”

Andrew Jervis, CEO of leading online mechanic marketplace ClickMechanic said: “It’s fairly common to see motorists in the UK remove their shirts to cool down during hot weather.

“But we need to remember that laws in other countries are not always the same and I’d urge people to be aware of what’s legal and illegal when they get behind the wheel somewhere new.

