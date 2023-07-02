Brits living with disabilities could be entitled to an extra £400 a month in additional benefits. Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is given to people with disabilities such as mobility issues or those who require certain types of care.

In the last 10 years, DLA has been slowly replaced by other disability payments, including personal independence payments (PIP) and attendance allowance. Despite this, over one million people still reportedly claim DLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the UK government, you could qualify for the care component of DLA if you:

need help with things like washing, dressing, eating, using the toilet or communicating your needs

need supervision to avoid putting yourself or others in danger

need someone with you when you’re on dialysis

cannot prepare a cooked main meal

Most Popular

Official guidance from the Department for Work and Pensions says there are 57 main medical conditions that could qualify you for DLA. They are: