Greggs offer free sausage rolls for coronation - how to claim

Greggs is offering free sausage rolls for the coronation - here's how you can claim one.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read

Greggs are set to treat customers over the coronation weekend with a free pastry offering. In honour of the crowning festivities, the bakery chain is set to give away some of its classic sausage rolls to royal fans.

While many up and down the UK are set to celebrate King Charles' coronation this weekend, the beloved pastry has also previously taken on its own royal title.

As noted on the bakery chain's website, the snack has in the past been bestowed with the unofficial King of Sausage Rolls by pastry lovers across the country.

Given its somewhat regal reputation, Greggs are set to give their customers the royal treatment by offering them a free one amid the regal celebrations. Royal fans will be rewarded with either the vegan and regular sausage rolls.

    While the official coronation dish is unfortunately not a sausage roll, the coronation quiche does have a pastry element. The classic savoury pastry dish was selected as the official food of King Charles’ coronation last month (April).

    We break down how Greggs customers can claim a free sausage roll over the coronation weekend. 

    Greggs offer free sausage rolls for coronation - how customers can claim them 

    A free Greggs sausage roll will be available for customers who order with the bakery chain via Just Eat. 

    Those wanting to order through the food delivery company can do so online or through its mobile app. 

    To be eligible for the free pastry snack, customers will need to spend over £12.50 on their order. If their bill is over the limit, customers will then be able to get a free vegan or regular sausage roll.

    Set to run over the coronation weekend, the limited-time offer will start on Friday, May 5. It will continue over the extended three-day weekend until Monday, May 8.

