News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Greggs adds 3 new street-food inspired items to lunchtime menu - and 1 is available from today

Greggs fans will be able to get their hands on three new savoury items on the lunch menu this month

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 18th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

Greggs has announced it is launching three new treats to its lunchtime menu this month - with one available from today. Greggs fans will be able to get their hands on the new Mexican Chicken flatbread in shops across the country from May 18.

The new lunchtime snack is seasoned with chipotle chilli sauce and completed with fresh salad leaves, mixed peppers and spiced mayonnaise. It contains 325 calories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, on May 25 two more additions are being added to the Greggs menu as the Chicken Shawarma Flatbread and Vegan Tandoori Chicken-Free Flatbread will also be introduced in selected stores nationwide.

All three new additions will retail from £3.25 or from £3.60 as part of the cold sandwich deal. The Chicken Shawarma flavour is inspired by the street-food favourite and includes sliced cucumber, fresh salad leaves and a dollop of mayonnaise for a fresh savoury kick. It contains 383 calories.

Most Popular

    Meanwhile, the Vegan Tandoori Chicken-Free Flatbread is Greggs’s latest plant-based offering and contains 363 calories. The plant-based snack will be sandwiched with cucumber, salad and a dollop of vegan tandoori mayonnaise and mango chutney.

    Greggs fans will be able to get their hands on three new savoury items on the lunch menu this month Greggs fans will be able to get their hands on three new savoury items on the lunch menu this month
    Greggs fans will be able to get their hands on three new savoury items on the lunch menu this month
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The new additions come after it was announced Greggs won its battle to sell late-night sausage rolls at its flagship London Leicester Square branch yesterday (May 16).

    Related topics:GreggsFood