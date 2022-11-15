Great British Bake Off final 2022: how to watch, what is the theme and who are the GBBO finalists?
The Great British Bake Off final for 2022 will take place tonight - here’s everything you need to know
After nine weeks of competing the Great British Bake Off has its final three bakers. The contestants have endured 27 gruelling challenges and the pressure has been high in the iconic white tent this series.
The remaining bakers will enter the tent one final time and will be tasked with their final three challenges before one of them is crowned this year’s winner. The contest will once again be decided by the judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith so the contestants will be working hard to impress them.
Bake-off fanatics will know that while each week of challenges is in line with a specific theme, the final is not. The bakers will no doubt surprise viewers and the judges with their innovative creations and delicious classics. However, perfection is still expected and there is no room for soggy bottoms.
So how can you be the first to know this year’s star baker? Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Great British Bake Off?
The Great British Bake Off finale will take place on Tuesday November 15 at 8pm.
How to watch Great British Bake Off 2022
The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes. If viewers happen to miss the exciting event you can catch up on theAll 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TVs.
Who are the GBBO finalists for 2022?
The final three contestants have impressed the judges across nine weeks and coincidentally this year they are all from London:
- Syabira Yusoff, a 32-year-old cardiovascular research associate.
- Sandro Farmhouse, a 30-year-old nanny.
- Abdul Rehman Sharif, a 29-year-old electronics engineer.
What is the Bake Off 2022 final theme?
As stated there is no theme for the Bake Off final, and the details of the final three challenges are being kept quietly underwraps and will be revealed when the episode airs. One thing we do know is that the finalists will be asked to put together the perfect picnic for the signature challenge and create a summer classic for the technical.
If previous years are anything to go by, we know that the last ever showstopper challenge of the series will require the bakers to make multiple different bakes. This will showcase as many of the bakers stills as possible to give the most opportunity to impress Paul and Prue.
Who were the contestants in the Great British Bake Off 2022?
- Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London - Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is the middle of three children – and the one who got into trouble for pulling apart the electronic devices around the house.
- Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset - Born and bred in the West Country, Carole lives on a Dorset hillside with her husband, Michael. Her segment on a local radio show is called ‘Compost Carole’; during which she shares her gardening know-how with listeners.
- Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire - The eldest of three children, Dawn lives with her partner Trevor (the self-styled person who tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four.
- James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria - Proud kilt-wearer James grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. He is a self-proclaimed board game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s.
- Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire - Janusz grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. He is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel.
- Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex - Surrounded by family and much-loved animals, Kevin is devoted to his nearest and dearest and spends as much time as possible with his wife, Rachel, and his sisters and their partners, laughing, eating and playing board games.
- Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester - Originally from Libya, Maisam has lived in the UK since she was nine. She speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish) aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20.
- Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London - Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her two daughters, Tyra and Talia. She has DIY-ed every corner of her flat – from laying the flooring and resurfacing the balcony to painting the walls and hanging her own artwork.
- Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Antrim - Rebs spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle.
- Sandro, 30, nanny from London - Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy.
- Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London - Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley.
- Will, 45, former charity director from London - One of three children, Will grew up just outside Bristol, before leaving for university in Liverpool. Now he lives in London with his wife, three children and a cat called Tiggy.