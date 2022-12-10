Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has announced she is pregnant with her first child during last night’s Gogglebox episode. The shock reveal saw Ellie tell viewers she is expecting a baby with long-term boyfriend Nat Eddleston, who was fighting for his life following a horror car crash earlier this year.

Gogglebox fans watched as the 31-year-old hairdresser from Leeds joyfully showed her ultrasound picture to her sister Izzie as she revealed the news to viewers. Ellie joked: "I went for a scan on Saturday. It looks like a jellied alien!

"When I showed mum the picture she said ‘Oh can I take a picture and you didn’t even look at it for two minutes," to which Izzie responded: "I did! I told you where the things were, I’ll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy."

The news comes just months after Ellie’s partner, Nat, was left fighting for his life after being hit by a car in March this year. Nat was left needing treatment in intensive care after suffering from a broken neck and back, and both lungs collapsing as a result of his injuries. Ellie and her sister Izzi briefly left the Channel 4 show while they supported Nat in the hospital, but as his condition improved, the pair returned to screens in May.

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford announces baby news

Last night’s Gogglebox episode also saw a second baby announcement as Pete Sandiford revealed his wife Paige is pregnant with their second child.

In a heart-warming clip from Friday night’s show, Pete told his son, Jimmy, that he is set to become a big brother.

"Jimbers, you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming. You’re going to have to milk it," the TV star quipped.

Pete’s sister and Gogglebox co-star, Sophie, who was holding her nephew on her knee, added: "You’re going to be a big brother."

Gogglebox pays tribute to Channel 4 publicist Lesley Land

Last night’s Gogglebox episode also paid tribute to one of Channel 4’s longtime publicists Lesley Land, 41 who died last Friday. At the end of the show an image of Lesley with a message that read "In loving memory of Lesley Land. 1981-2022."

Lesley Land had worked at Channel 4 for eight years, predominantly on popular factual and entertainment. She had recently been working on comedian David Baddiel’s documentary about antisemitism, “Jews Don’t Count,” shortly before her death.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “Everyone at Channel 4 is deeply saddened by the news that our long-standing colleague and friend, Lesley Land, passed away last Friday.”