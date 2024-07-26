Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reality TV star and influencer Gemma Collins has shocked fans and delighted haters by suggesting she could leave the UK for good.

The former Towie star took to social media to declare her intentions to leave the UK for sunnier shores, suggesting that she may not return. It comes as Collins, 43, has been on a weight loss journey after being targeted for years by online trolls.

Gemma Collins has suggested she might be leaving the UK for good (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Thirty8 London) | Getty Images for Thirty8 London

Showcasing her new figure at the recent Baileys x Ashish's launch event in London, Collins was wearing a white t-shirt with the words “put your Baileys in my coffee” which she teamed with a sparkling gold skirt and black sunglasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the capital could soon become a thing of the past for the reality TV star, who looks set to go chasing the sun abroad.

Posting a holiday snap of her with fiance Remi Hawash on Instagram, she said: “Call me Macarana. I’m leaving the UK for good I can’t take it anymore.” The couple were photographed at the beach with the sea shimmering in the background.

Collins and Hawash got engaged for the second time after reconnecting at a Madonna concert, where they rediscovered their love for each other.

Their on-and-off relationship, which lasted from 2011 to 2014, saw Hawash making occasional appearances on Towie. They first got engaged on Christmas Day in 2013 but ended the engagement a few weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before this, the influencer had a tumultuous nine-year relationship with her former co-star James 'Arg' Argent. In 2012, she was also rumored to have dated Charlie King, another Towie cast member and personal trainer.