Gavin and Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have revealed that the hugely-popular BBC comedy will return for its “last ever episode” this Christmas.

The show, which last aired in 2019, will return on Christmas Day and looks set to finally give fans an answer to the shocking cliffhanger that saw Nessa propose to Smithy in the climax of their will-they-won’t-they relationship. In a new Instagram post, Corden posted an image of him and Jones posed behind a script which read ‘Gavin and Stacey: The finale’.

The caption confirmed the show’s return, with the pair saying: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

The BBC said: “We’ll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!! Coming this Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.”

It comes after Jones deceptively batted off rumours of a reunion for the cast, which spread at the start of the year. The author and actress said that it was “sadly just a rumour” that the show would be returning while speaking to RTE Radio on February 1. Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin’s dad Mick in the show, also played down rumours of a reunion, saying: “Definitely not.”