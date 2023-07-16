Defence secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed he will step down from the role at the next cabinet reshuffle. The Tory MP will step down from his defence secretary role after four years.

While he told the Sunday Times he would not stand at the next general election, he ruled out leaving "prematurely" and triggering a by-election. The MP has served as defence secretary under three prime ministers - Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wallace played an important role in the UK’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In his resignation letter, Mr Wallace said he was quitting frontline politics due to the toll it had taken on his family.

Most Popular

He said: “While I am proud to have worked with so many amazing people and helped contribute to protecting this great country, the cost of putting that ahead of my family is something I am very sad about."