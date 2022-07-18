First News: Mo Farah's true story is revealed

Mo Farah reveals his true story (photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Try First News for free today.

MO FARAH REVEALS HIS TRUE STORY

Sir Mo Farah has revealed his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is just one of the facts that is different from what we thought we already knew about the Olympian.

Mo Farah reveals his true story (photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

He says he was given the name Mohamed Farah when he was brought to the UK illegally as a child and forced to work as a servant.

The Olympic gold medal winner told the true story about what happened to him as a child in a television documentary about his life that aired last week.

Mo has revealed that he was flown to the UK from Djibouti in East Africa, aged nine, by a woman he had never met. He left behind his own mother and siblings, including his twin brother, and was madeto look after another family’s children in the UK.

“For years I just kept blocking it out,” the Team GB athlete says now. “But you can only block it out for so long.”

Mo had said before that he came to the UK from Somalia with his parents as a refugee.

Read this week’s First News, where we look more closely at Mo’s story.

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

By Evie

BACK To The Future: The Musical was brilliant and so exciting, says Evie

Back To The Future: The Musical was brilliant and so exciting.

Marty McFly (a secondary school student) went back in time to when his parents were his age.

But he got stuck, and he had to find a way to get back to his life. He found Doc Brown, the inventor of the time machine, who could help him.

Before returning to the future, he had to get his mum and dad to go to the dance together and kiss. They had to be together so that he would not be erased from the future.

Then to get back to the future, he needed to connect with the lightning flash.

There were surprises that made us go ‘wow’ and clap. The car was really amazing too. We all stood up and joined in with the singing at the end.

It was really, really fun and a great show for children.

DIARY DATES

National Marine Week

July 23 – August 7

A huge celebration of the UK’s sea animals and plants, run by The Wildlife Trusts. You can find out about all the activities taking place at www.wildlifetrusts.org/national-marine-week website.

2022 Commonwealth Games

July 28 – August 8

Athletes from across the Commonwealth will head to Birmingham in the UK for this year’s Games. Events include athletics, basketball, cycling and judo.

WOW!

Local people in Morocco are being trained how to become beekeepers so that they can help an endangered bee species.

Training days have been set up in the Atlas Mountains to teach people about Saharan yellow bees and how to protect them.

SUDOKU WEEKLY PUZZLE

Sudoku puzzle

LAST WEEK'S PUZZLE ANSWER