First News: A beary good idea!

A BEARY GOOD IDEA

The Government has announced that by 2025, schools in the UK will start teaching a new natural history GCSE.

Maya, pictured above, interviewed Bear Grylls and Nadhim Zahawi

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi shared the news at a big event at the Natural History Museum in London, alongside adventurer Bear Grylls. Maya, a presenter from our Sky Kids partner show FYI, went to the event, and quizzed the grown-ups on just why the announcement was important, and what else needs to be done to stop the climate crisis. Here’s a sneak peek of the interview.

Maya: What is your biggest fear when it comes to climate change?

Bear: The pace – can we do enough, can we change, has the damage gone on for too long? And the thing is, the more clever people I listen to, the more I realise, actually, it’s not too late. There’s a lot of anxiety and despair about climate change, but those emotions don’t always help us, and I don’t want any young person to feel despair. There’s no need for that despair yet – we can do something, we are doing something. I know sometimes at the government level it feels slow, but change is happening and, all around the world – I see it with the 57 million scouts – young people saying: “Come on!” And if we act now, it will be OK.

Maya: Why has it taken so long for climate change to be taught as an official subject?

Nadhim: We have, for a number of years now, taught climate change in geography, in citizenship, in STEM subjects. After six months in the job, I wanted to go further, so we wanted a natural history GCSE to be taught.

YOUR NEWS

WORLD EARTH DAY

Pupils also produced nature bracelets using recyclable materials, and planted a young silver birch tree in the school grounds. It’s hoped this will help to prevent rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere which are a known driver of climate change.

WOW!

Sister André from France has been named the oldest person alive at an amazing 118 years of age! The Catholic nun is also the second-oldest French person, the third-oldest European person and the oldest nun ever recorded!

